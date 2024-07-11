87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...

Beautiful glowing orange sunrise over Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

Check out this beautiful glowing sunrise photographed over R.J. Gator’s at Lake Sumter Landing on a cloudy morning. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Beautiful glowing orange sunrise over Lake Sumter Landing
Beautiful glowing orange sunrise over Lake Sumter Landing

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Amenity fees help us keep our property values strong

A Village of Buttonwood resident contends that amenity fees are key to keeping up property values in The Villages.

Stop complaining or just go back up north!

A Lady Lake reader urges Villagers to stop complaining or go back up north. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Main stream media complicit in covering up Biden’s age issues

A Village of De La Vista North resident warns that the main stream media has been complicit in covering up Biden’s age issues

Kudos to Bill Nitardy

A resident of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter offers praise for a fellow Villager who penned a recent Opinion piece.

Barnstorm theater should reopen to accommodate The Villages’ growing population

A Village of St. Catherine resident contends the Barnstorm theater should reopen to accommodate The Villages’ growing population.

Photos