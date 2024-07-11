84.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Leo Jan Worth Jr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Leo Jan Worth Jr., 64 years old, from Central Illinois unexpectedly passed away due to a heart attack on July 3, 2024 at his residence.

Leaving behind wife, Laura, children; Lexi (Colby), Leo III, Olivia and Tiffany (Dane). Grandchildren; Jacob (Priscilla), Ryder, Axel, Julia, Jackson, Ethan. Great-grandchildren; Elliana & Adrian. Mother, Lucile. Brothers; Steve (MaryJo), and Chris. Preceded in death by father, Leo Worth Sr. (2022)

Leo was a loving husband, father, papa, uncle, brother, cousin and friend to many. He was a successful business owner (Worth Construction Services), motorcycle, car and firearms enthusiast and he spent all his life taking the best care of his family by blood and family by choice.

The family asks for time to grieve their tremendous loss while navigating life without their now, guardian angel, medical care support for his wife who is battling cancer for the third time and grandson who continues to kick MLD ass.

