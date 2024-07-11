Lonnie Lee Thompson

Lonnie Lee Thompson passed away unexpectedly in Bushnell, FL. She was born on April 20, 1947, to Harry and Violet (Jossi) Steinmetz in Marshfield, WI.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; children: Sena Felt (Mountain View, CA), Steve Rebne (Madison, WI), and Trisha Ludwig, (Madison, WI); grandchildren Skyler Felt, Gunnar Felt, Teagan Felt, Samantha (Rebne) Bartlett, Spencer Rebne, Hannah (Rebne) Garcia, Emily (Rebne) Tejada, Lawson Ludwig, and Ava Ludwig; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters: Deb Lambrecht, Bonnie Watts, and Connie Salmon; her first husband, James Rebne; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins and her most recent furry love, Teddy. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Wood; her parents, Harry and Violet; and her past furry friends, Reggie and Tucker.

Lonnie’s early life began in Marshfield, WI, and then continued in Park Falls, WI, where she attended St. Anthony’s Elementary School and Park Falls Lincoln High School. She grew up on Butternut Lake and enjoyed swimming, fishing, and waterskiing. She was a cheerleader, drum majorette, and loved sports. She married Tom Thompson on June 19, 1971, and they celebrated 52 years of marriage together. She started her working career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as an administrative assistant in the Medical College and followed that with many years as a Legal Secretary with several law firms in the Madison area.

Lonnie loved sports of any kind and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren compete in the many sports they were involved with. She herself participated in softball, bowling, golf, and shuffleboard and excelled in all of them. Reading, line dancing, and jitterbug dancing were also some of her favorite activities. Lonnie was a passionate artist and painted many beautiful pictures and decorative accessories for friends and family. Tom and Lonnie enjoyed traveling and spent their most recent years wintering in Florida where they made many wonderful friends. One of Lonnie’s most admirable traits was her knack for helping her neighbors. She would assist any way she could and became a trusted, good friend to many.

Spending time with her children and grandchildren and family gatherings were always her greatest enjoyment. She was so proud of each and everyone of them and their individual accomplishments. She will be greatly missed by all.