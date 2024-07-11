Villagers demand neighbor bring shingle color back into compliance

Residents of The Villages are demanding that their neighbor bring his shingle color back into compliance.

The home of Timothy Wise at 1207 Santa Cruz in the San Leandro Villas was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Wise said the shingle color “tan mist” was approved by the Architectural Review Committee with the stipulation that it be the closest possible match to the shingle color used in the villa community.

He said a roofer, recommended by a realtor, suggested “tan mist” shingles after using a satellite photo to make the match.

“I wasn’t going to put a purple roof on or anything crazy like that,” Wise testified before the CDD 2 board. “We put the appropriate color, approved by the ARC, on the house.”

Jeff Shama, who lodged the complaint about the shingles with Community Standards, pointed out Wise’s shingles are “grayish” while every other home as “Desert Tan,” which has more of a reddish tone.

Shama added that “Desert Tan” is used throughout The Villages and it is still available in an architectural shingle.

Another resident, Rick Osborne, suggested Wise is stubbornly justifying his shingle choice, which is sticking out like a sore thumb.

“This is an affront to what the rest of us are doing,” Osborne said.

San Leandro Villas resident James Houdek said he worked as a union carpenter for many years.

“The contractor should have looked at those shingles and looked around the neighborhood and stopped the job,” Houdek said.

It was a point that resonated with CDD 2 Board of Supervisors Chairman Bart Zoellner.

“By the time the first bundle of shingles went on, he should have seen it was the wrong color and should have stopped,” Zoellner said.

He asked Wise if he was home at the time and monitoring the job.

Wise said he was home, but did not believe there was a problem.

He has been given 90 days to bring the roof into compliance. Remedies could range from staining the existing shingles to putting on a new roof. Community Standards will determine if the home is in compliance.