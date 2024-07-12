Linda Diane Horsley

Linda Diane Horsley, age 79, of Oxford, Florida, passed away on July 8, 2024. She was born on August 21, 1944, in Winter Garden, Florida. A Daughter of Truman and Mildred Truett.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory; The love of her life; husband, Don G. Horsley: sons, Mike Horsley and Don Horsley Jr.; two daughters, Stephanie (Horsley) Barker (Steve “Shorty”) and Angela (Horsley) Monty (Chad). Also, her beloved doggie, Snickers. 12 grandchildren: Kaley, Kyle, Tyler, Connor, Harley (Carrison), Tucker (Lauren), Steven (Claire), Summer (Dylan), Courtney (Cole), Kinsey (Brian), Chelsey, Gracie (Keagan) and Matthew. Great-grandchildren: Carter, Colton, Banks, Adelyn and soon to come, Elizabeth Anne.

A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Countryside Funeral Home, followed by a celebration party at Linda and Don’s home in Oxford.