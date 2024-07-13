Carl Lundquist

Carl Lundquist, 77, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on July 10, 2024. He was born in Bushnell, Florida on May 12, 1947 to Gladyn and Bettie Lundquist.

He was a fun, loving man, who lived a vivid life. He enjoyed fishing, being on the water, riding in the woods, storytelling, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters: Charlotte Andrews (Tony) of Ridge Manor, Florida and Michelle Lunquist (Justin Coleman) of Ridge Manor, Florida; grandchildren: Colton Andrews (Jordawn) of Bushnell, Florida, Madison Weaver of Ridge Manor, Florida, Colby, Camryn, Chandler; great grandchild on the way; sister: June Bug Lundquist of Zephyrhills, Florida; aunt: Lucretia Hess (Don) of North Carolina.