Richard F. Lubanski

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Richard went to his rest on July 11, 2024. He has left behind loving parents Robert and Sherry, Brothers John and Robert, and a sister Christine, brother and sister in-law Doug Cuff and Sheryl Lubanski, along with several nephews, a niece, grandniece and grandnephew.

He is missed by his companion Vicky Knutson who loved and supported him each day. He also left behind many friends and acquaintances he met along his journey. Richard, through his witty charm and friendly nature, left an impression on most he met. From his niece and nephews who enjoyed him as the fun uncle, to the smoke shop owner who enjoyed the conversations they had on his bi-weekly visits, and his unique sense of fashion, he was hard to forget.

Rich enjoyed growing up in Auburn, and had many friends, some of which have gone ahead of him and wait to greet him. Rich enjoyed sports and was a noted wrestler at Auburn High School. He followed his Dad to LeMoyne College and graduated with a degree in Accounting. Having overcome his own personal challenges, he came out of it dedicated to help his parents age gracefully in their time in Auburn and Florida.

Richard will be missed, and he has especially been a best friend to our beloved father in his later years. He struggled with his health and fought hard until the end. He will always be remembered for his wit, giving out advice that he never followed, and despite all his struggles, still enjoyed life with a good smoke, tending to the landscaping, and having a good laugh.

