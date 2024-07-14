On July 10, 2024, surrounded by his loving family, William Harvey Campbell left his earthly home to rest in the arms of Jesus. Born in Rulo, Nebraska, November 29, 1930 in the TeePee Encampment in Happy Hollow, he grew up on the Ioway reservation where he thrived in sports earning the nickname of “Bullet Bill” for his excellence in basketball and track. He was a graduate of the last graduating class of Rulo HS in 1950.

Enlisting in the United States Navy in 1951, he served as the Admiral’s orderly on the USS ESTES, the Communication Ship, during the Korean War conflict. Upon discharge he returned to Falls City Nebraska where he studied the barber trade – eventually opening his own shop.

He dedicated his life to the service of The Lord launching into the ministry both as a pastor and an evangelist starting several churches over a span of 64 years.

He continued to lead and minister at the Gateway Bible Church and the world at large until God called him home.

He is survived by Mary Jim Campbell, his wife; his sister, Sharon and husband Gale Helmink; his children, Bill Harper; Christi Campbell and her daughter Marissa; Delvin Campbell; Brad Campbell and wife Mica, their children Cherith and spouse Daniel Boone and their son London; Clark and his spouse Katie; Cy Rae; and Aysa Benally. He will be remembered dearly in the hearts of his many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Louise Campbell; his siblings Gene Campbell, Don Campbell, Jerry Campbell, and Terry Campbell.

United States Navy will render honors Wednesday, August 28, 2024 11:AM at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.