Judith Ann Bard

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Judy Bard, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on July 2, 2024, at the age of 82, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Frenchville, Maine on August 8, 1941, Judy’s life was a testament to love, kindness, and generosity.

Judy married her high school sweetheart, Clayton Bard, 63 years ago, and together they built a beautiful life filled with joy and cherished memories. They raised their two children, Glenn and Kim, in St. David, Maine, along with many beloved pets. Judy loved working and spent the majority of her career as an executive secretary at Fraser Paper in Madawaska, Maine.

Judy loved life and cherished time spent with her family, friends, and animals, especially her most recent cat Bella. She enjoyed playing games, including card games, Scrabble, crossword puzzles, and sudoku. Her hobbies also included walking, traveling, and shopping, activities that brought her immense joy and adventure.

After retiring to Florida, Judy and Clayton embraced their new community and made many amazing friends, but they always returned to Maine each summer where they reconnected with old friends and family.

Judy leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth that will be carried on by her husband, Clayton Bard, her children Glenn Bard (and partner Blair Russell) and Kim Huard (and son-in-law Rick Huard), her adoring grandchildren, Ally Huard, Ryan Huard, and Ava Vandroff, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Marie Martha Gagnon, as well as her siblings, Roger, Leon Jr., Norma, and Claire.

Judy will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her gentle spirit, unwavering kindness, and the love she shared with everyone fortunate enough to know her.

A memorial service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Madawaska, Maine, on August 9th at 10 a.m., followed by a reception in the church basement. The burial will take place at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Caribou.

