78.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
type here...

Resident of The Villages jailed after skipping out on bar tab

By Staff Report
Devin Skehan
Devin Skehan

A resident of The Villages was arrested after he skipped out on a bill for drinks at City Fire.

Devin Skehan, 24, who lives in the Village of Bradford, was taken into custody Monday night at the City Fire restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The Connecticut native consumed a Crown Royal whiskey drink and a Budweiser beer, but attempted to leave the restaurant without paying his $15.72 tab, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

He was arrested and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

In May, Skehan had been arrested after drinking at Cody’s at Brownwood and leaving without paying his bill. That case is still pending in Sumter County Court.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I don’t swim and don’t golf so my amenity fee is too high

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she doesn’t golf or swim anymore, so the amenity fee she is paying is too high.

Villager contends her critic obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends a critic of her previous letter obviously thinks she’s Mother Teresa.

Hateful article on op-ed page of The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Mallory Square resident objects to an op-ed piece that was published in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is reaping what he has sown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident contends former President Trump is reaping what he has sown.

Happy with our decision to leave The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager who lived for 13 years in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is at peace with her decision to leave.

Photos