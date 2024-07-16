Resident of The Villages jailed after skipping out on bar tab

A resident of The Villages was arrested after he skipped out on a bill for drinks at City Fire.

Devin Skehan, 24, who lives in the Village of Bradford, was taken into custody Monday night at the City Fire restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The Connecticut native consumed a Crown Royal whiskey drink and a Budweiser beer, but attempted to leave the restaurant without paying his $15.72 tab, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

He was arrested and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

In May, Skehan had been arrested after drinking at Cody’s at Brownwood and leaving without paying his bill. That case is still pending in Sumter County Court.