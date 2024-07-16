75.1 F
‘Sedition Panda’ convicted in Jan. 6 uprising to speak to local GOP

By Staff Report

A man nicknamed the “Sedition Panda” will speak this week to a local Republican group.

Jess Rumson is set to share his story when he speaks to the Republican Assembly of Sumter County on Thursday, July 18 at the Wildwood Community Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There will be a $10 charge payable at the door. Call (352) 422-2311 to guarantee a seat. The meeting is open to the public.

Jess Rumson was nicknamed the “Sedition Panda” and was arrested after the Jan. 6 uprising in Washington D.C.

Rumson was wearing a panda costume head on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021 uprising in Washington D.C. He was later convicted of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Also speaking at the event will be Richard Mack, a former Arizona sheriff.

The Goads singing group will also perform.

