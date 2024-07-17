David Earl Thomas

David Earl Thomas entered the Church Triumphant surrounded by his family on June 29, 2024 after a prolonged illness.

Dave was born on July 22, 1942 to Olive and Albert Thomas. He was a 1960 graduate of Swissvale High School (Pittsburgh, PA) where he met Jan, the love of his life. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Penn State University, class of 1964. Immediately after graduation, Dave started his career at Penn Power that spanned some 33 years. He and Jan married in 1964 and initially lived in New Castle, PA. They would later move to West Middlesex, PA and raise their family.

Dave was a long-time member of Hickory United Methodist Church in Hermitage, PA and served on many of its committees. He was active in the local community as well, being a long-time member of the Hermitage Rotary Club.

In 2004, Dave and Jan moved to The Villages, FL and enjoyed the community and fellowship of the Oxford Global Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer and woodworker. He loved traveling, dancing, and tai chi. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Dave is survived by his son, Kevin and grandson Connor; his daughter, Kristi Rose, her husband, Art and their children, David and Erin; his brother Terry Thomas; and five nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Olive Thomas; his wife, Janis Thomas; his brother-in-law, Gary Weaver (wife Carol surviving); and his nephew, Jeff Weaver (wife Sandy surviving).

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the donor’s favorite charity or to the Oxford Global Methodist Church, Oxford, FL.

Dave’s memorial service will be held July 27, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Oxford Global Methodist Church.