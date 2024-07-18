93.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 18, 2024
type here...

Homeowner in The Villages ordered to remove artificial turf

By Meta Minton

A homeowner in The Villages has been ordered to remove artificial turf.

The home owned by George Hazzis at 644 Cabrera Court in the Haciendas of Mission Hills was the subject of a public hearing Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint was received in April by Community Standards regarding “artificial grass in the side yard.”

The artificial turf will have to be removed from a home in the Haciendas of Mission Hills.
This artificial turf will have to be removed from a home in the Haciendas of Mission Hills. This photo was taken this week by Community Standards.

Artificial turf can only be used for a putting green, but that is not what is in place at Hazzis’ courtyard villa, which he purchased in 2017 for $430,000. He never applied to the Architectural Review Committee for permission for the artificial turf.

While Hazzis has cut back on the amount of artificial turf which had been in place, an inspection this week by Community Standards showed it is still there and the property remains out of compliance.

He was granted 45 days to bring his home into compliance. If he fails to do so, a series of fines will be imposed.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Linda Hallinan’s Letter to the Editor

A reader responds to a controversial Letter to the Editor from Villager Linda Hallinan.

Left ignoring facts when it comes to Trump

A reader from Summerfield contends that the left is ignoring the facts when it comes to former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trash talking should not be permitted

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney woman objects to political trash talking that is taking place on Villages-News.com.

There was an amenity cap in place when we bought our home

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says a cap on amenity fees was in place when he bought his home in 2006. What happened?

Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations

A Village of Lynnhaven resident believes Community Watch should patrol for deed compliance violations.

Photos