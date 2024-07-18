Homeowner in The Villages ordered to remove artificial turf

A homeowner in The Villages has been ordered to remove artificial turf.

The home owned by George Hazzis at 644 Cabrera Court in the Haciendas of Mission Hills was the subject of a public hearing Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint was received in April by Community Standards regarding “artificial grass in the side yard.”

Artificial turf can only be used for a putting green, but that is not what is in place at Hazzis’ courtyard villa, which he purchased in 2017 for $430,000. He never applied to the Architectural Review Committee for permission for the artificial turf.

While Hazzis has cut back on the amount of artificial turf which had been in place, an inspection this week by Community Standards showed it is still there and the property remains out of compliance.

He was granted 45 days to bring his home into compliance. If he fails to do so, a series of fines will be imposed.