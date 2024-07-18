Jayne Dee Wakeman

Jayne D. Wakeman, age 67, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 27, 1956 in Rockford, Illinois. Jayne was a beloved daughter of the late Herbert and Mary Sarver and an identical twin.

Jayne was a devoted wife to her husband, Stephen Johnson, and a loving mother to her two children, Larry and Nicole, and step-mother to Stephen’s son, Christopher.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; her children, Larry, Nicole and Christopher; and her identical twin sister, Jody; 12 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She had a passion for couture fashion, travel, interior design and she cherished her time spent with family and friends. Jayne was also a passionate supporter of local charities, often dedicating her time and resources to causes close to her heart. Her devotion to her Christian faith was a pillar of comfort and strength in her life.

A dedicated and accomplished financial advisor at Edward Jones, Jayne devoted over 25 years to helping clients achieve their financial goals. Known for her keen intellect, integrity, and compassionate approach, she built lasting relationships with her clients, guiding them through life’s financial milestones with care and expertise. Jayne’s commitment to her work was evident in the countless lives she touched and the trust she earned within her community. Jayne’s legacy of kindness, professionalism, and unwavering support will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Her colleagues remember her as a mentor, always willing to share her knowledge and support those around her.

She began her career in the non-profit sector, working with Dove Domestic Violence Shelter, The American Cancer Society and The National MS society. Her work in that realm was notable for her accomplishments in fundraising, marketing and development and for her dedication and innate understanding of what mattered most to those she served.

A memorial service to celebrate Jayne’s life will be held on July 20, at 12:00 p.m. (with a public viewing at 11:00 a.m.) at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL.

Jayne’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the medical team at The Villages Hospital and Moffitt Cancer Center. Jayne Wakeman will be deeply missed, but her spirit and contributions will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing her.