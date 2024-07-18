89.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Webster calls for Secret Service chief to resign after Trump shot  

By Staff Report
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle
Congressman Daniel Webster is calling on the head of the Secret Service to step down following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives issued the call for the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle after a bipartisan member briefing on Wednesday regarding the shooting at a rally this past Saturday in Pennsylvania.

“USSS Director Cheatle should take responsibility for the failure to stop the shooter before he attempted to assassinate President Trump and kill and harm others. I have many questions about the security failures that took place, and I am confident that the House will conduct a thorough investigation into the attack, but the United States Secret Service needs a director who can successfully carry out the duties of the job,” Webster said.

