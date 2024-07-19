74.6 F
Friday, July 19, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Sondra Mae Rowe, 87, passed away July 14, 2024, at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital The Villages, Florida. She was born on October 26, 1936, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Vail and Hazel (Randall ) Horner.

Sondra is survived by her husband, Elmer. Her daughters Patti (Bobby) Donath and Kathi (Robert) Orange. Her grandchildren Wesley (partner, Misty), Vicki (John), Brad (Rachelle), Nick (Haley), Matt (Cassidy), Luke (Maureen), and Andrew. Her great-grandchildren Kinley, Kylie, Joeleigh, Michelle, and Melody.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vail and Hazel Horner.

The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Belleview, FL, today July 19, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Funeral services will be at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in Belleview, Fl, on July 19, 2024, at 12 p.m., with David Goodroe officiating.

