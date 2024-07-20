Villager escapes prosecution in shoplifting case at Walmart

A Villager has escaped prosecution in a shoplifting case after successfully completing an anti-theft course.

Karon Rae Stockman, 68, of the Village of St. James, will not face prosecution on the theft charge, according to an announcement of no information earlier this month in Sumter County Court. Stockman had been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract which required her to complete a four-hour anti-theft course and to complete a weekend of work detail in Sumter County.

The Michigan native was caught on surveillance Feb. 25 leaving the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages without paying for $86.92 worth of merchandise.

Stockman had gone through a self-checkout lane and scanned the items, “but made no attempts to pay for the scanned items,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was captured on video surveillance. She left the store in a white Lexus.

A detective used a law enforcement database to connect Stockman to the Lexus. Her driver’s license photo was a match for the woman caught on surveillance at the store.

She was later arrested at her home.