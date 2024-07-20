81.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 20, 2024
type here...

Villager escapes prosecution in shoplifting case at Walmart

By Staff Report
Karon Rae Stockman
Karon Rae Stockman

A Villager has escaped prosecution in a shoplifting case after successfully completing an anti-theft course.

Karon Rae Stockman, 68, of the Village of St. James, will not face prosecution on the theft charge, according to an announcement of no information earlier this month in Sumter County Court. Stockman had been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract which required her to complete a four-hour anti-theft course and to complete a weekend of work detail in Sumter County.

The Michigan native was caught on surveillance Feb. 25 leaving the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages without paying for $86.92 worth of merchandise.

Stockman had gone through a self-checkout lane and scanned the items, “but made no attempts to pay for the scanned items,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was captured on video surveillance. She left the store in a white Lexus.

A detective used a law enforcement database to connect Stockman to the Lexus. Her driver’s license photo was a match for the woman caught on surveillance at the store.

She was later arrested at her home.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Linda Hallinan vows to continue to speak the truth in spite of critics

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, vows to continue to speak the truth in spite of her critics.

Press has an important role to inform the public

A Village of Belle Aire resident contends that the press has an important role to inform the public. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump has promoted political violence

A Village of Duval resident, while horrified at the assassination attempt on Trump’s life, contends the former president has fanned the flames of similar political violence.

Liberals are ready to do anything to bring down President Trump

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he believes the liberals are ready to do anything to bring down former President Trump.

Ed McGinty weighs in on shot that grazed Trump’s ear

The Villages’ best known political protester weighs in on the shot that grazed Trump’s ear.

Photos