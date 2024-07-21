Mary E. Jordan

Mary Jordan, 76, of Wildwood, FL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 19, 2024. She was born on Sunday, December 7, 1947, in West Point, Georgia to her parents Ralph Anion Birchfield and Elizabeth (Beal) Birchfield.

Bridget was deeply devoted to her family, her faith, her church, and her music. Throughout her adult life, she played the piano at Adamsville Baptist Church. Her musical talent was exceptional, and it became a family challenge to find an instrument she couldn’t play.

May her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Ralph “Buck” Birchfield

She is survived by her sons: Audy Jordan, Jr. and his wife Noel and Robert Jordan and his wife Amelia; grandchildren: Tevin, Brittnii-Olivia, Taigen, Kainen, LaiLani, Aaron; and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, July 27th at 2:00PM at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Chapel 410 Webster St. Wildwood, Florida 34785 with Pastor Audy Jordan, Sr. officiating.

The family has invited everyone to meet at The Supernatural Life Church at 880 North Main Street, Bushnell, Florida 33513 following the service for dinner and worship.