Robert Leroy Dougherty, Jr.

Robert Leroy Dougherty, Jr., age 74, of Rostraver Twp., PA, died on Monday, July 15, 2024. He was born in Elizabeth, PA on March 14, 1950 and was the son of the late Robert Leroy, Sr. and Lois Jean McKown Dougherty.

Bob was a dedicated volunteer for sporting events at Serra Catholic High School, and was very active in church support at St. Joseph’s in Port Vue and St. Angela’s in White Oak. His hobbies included running, biking, kayaking, and volunteering with the Mon/Yough Trail Council.

He enjoyed several years of retirement in The Villages, FL before returning to Pittsburgh in 2020 to be with his family. Certainly, God has prepared an extensive cookie table in Heaven to welcome “Cookie Bob”.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Gall Dougherty; children, Chad R. (Holly) Dougherty of McCandless Twp., PA; Carrie (Martin) Wood of Columbia, SC; Catie (David) Tomaino of Coal Center, PA; grandchildren, Austin Schmitt; Ryan Dougherty; Andrew Dougherty; Charlotte Wood; Gabriella “Gigi” Wood; Mason Tomaino; Layla Tomaino; siblings, Paul (Ruth) Dougherty of Greenock, PA; Linda (Tom) Russum of Elizabeth Twp., PA; Penny Edwards of Yukon, PA; Jo Ann (Will) Wright of Herndon, VA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Diane “Murph” Dougherty.