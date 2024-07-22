Barney Lamar Gentry IV

Barney Lamar Gentry IV. A loving Husband, Father, Son and Brother. Rusty devoted most of his time to family and to the community. He was an all around guy with a heart of gold!

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Renee. Sons, Travis Gentry and Nick Davis. Daughter Leanne Porter. Parents Butch and Nelda Gentry. Two sister’s Kecia Gentry Hurst & Marla Gentry Locklear. Many Aunts, Uncles and cousins who shared a bond like no other!

A celebration of life will be on Saturday, August 3, at 3:00 p.m. at Oak Alley RV Park, located at 4012 E 478 Webster, Florida 33597.