Stonecrester arrested with illicit drugs after traffic stop in The Villages

A Stonecrester was arrested with illicit drugs after a traffic stop in The Villages.

John Stepanik Jr., 56, who lives in the 55+ gated community in Summerfield, was driving a silver passenger car shortly before midnight Friday in the vicinity of Dustin Drive and Sharon Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A K-9 unit responded to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up cocaine and Alprazolam pills for which Stepanik did not have a prescription.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.