Villager nabbed with illicit substance in golf cart at town square

A Villager was nabbed with an illicit substance in his golf cart at a town square in The Villages.

Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. July 15 to investigate a report of a suspicious person at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

They found 53-year-old Charles George Weiss, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, who was “detained to erratic movements” and “dripping in sweat.” Multiple silicone/glass smoking pipes were spotted on the driver’s side floorboard and passenger seat of his golf cart.

Weiss was found to be in possession of 2.03 grams of methamphetamine. He also had marijuana for which he had a prescription.

The New York native was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.