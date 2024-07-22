79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 22, 2024
type here...

Villager nabbed with illicit substance in golf cart at town square

By Staff Report
Charles George Weiss
Charles George Weiss

A Villager was nabbed with an illicit substance in his golf cart at a town square in The Villages.

Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. July 15 to investigate a report of a suspicious person at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

They found 53-year-old Charles George Weiss, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, who was “detained to erratic movements” and “dripping in sweat.” Multiple silicone/glass smoking pipes were spotted on the driver’s side floorboard and passenger seat of his golf cart.

Weiss was found to be in possession of 2.03 grams of methamphetamine. He also had marijuana for which he had a prescription.

The New York native was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hate speech is coming from the evil side

A Village of Country Club Hills resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor and offers his own theory about the source of hate speech in our country.

Linda Hallinan and DJT haters with TDS

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident offers a diagnosis of Trump Derangement Syndrome suffered by fellow residents.

Villagers objecting to fishing by ‘pickup truck guys’

A Wildwood residents was taken aback when he read about Villagers upset about “pickup truck guys” fishing in ponds in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villagers think they can exclude local fishermen

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime local responds to a recent news story about Villagers unhappy about “outsiders” fishing in ponds in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Here’s our experience with 80-20 law in The Villages

A former resident of The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his experience with the 80-20 law.

Photos