Tuesday, July 23, 2024
FHP looking for hit-and-run driver who killed 71-year-old pedestrian

By Staff Report

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a 71-year-old pedestrian Monday night on County Road 25 near Lake Weir in Marion County.

The body of the Ocklawaha man was found shortly before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lane of travel on County Road 25 at Bay Road in Ocklawaha. A vehicle apparently hit the man and left the scene, according to FHP.

Anyone with information that could help identify the hit-and-run vehicle is asked to contact Cpl. Brett Detweiler at (352) 512-6644 or *FHP via cell hone.

