Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Beloved Clare Marie Prusak, 91, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
She was born in Buffalo, NY on November 15, 1932. She was one of ten children born to the late Bernard and Irene Panfil.

Survivors include her daughter Mary Beth Camiolo of Summerfield, FL and son David J. Camiolo of Nottingham, MD, six grandchildren: Andrew (Eileen) Hauser, Stephen (April) Hauser, Eric Camiolo, Alex (Dara) Camiolo, Michael (Stephanie) Camiolo and Jonathan Camiolo, six great grandchildren: Anthony, Cameron, and Lila Hauser, Rylee Hauser, Dominic and Sonny Camiolo.
Also surviving are her twin sister Irene (Dominick) Ferrentino, sister Barbara Large, sister Judith (William) Young and brother Thomas Panfil, also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus “Ted” Prusak, her son Stephen Camiolo, twin sisters Lillian Czajka and Jean Panfil, and brothers Bernard Panfil, Robert Panfil and James Panfil.

A devoted follower of Christ she was dedicated to the WORD of GOD praying and reading her Bible daily. She loved her family dearly, always enjoyed their visits and phone calls, and talking to her fellow brothers and sisters in Christ.

We bid farewell to Clare Prusak, a beacon of light to all she encountered, leaving a legacy of warmth and kindness in this world.

