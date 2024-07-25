Formerly imprisoned Trump adviser gets hero’s welcome in The Villages

Peter Navarro has gone from advising President Trump in the White House, to prison for defying a subpoena and recently won a standing ovation at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

A big, enthusiastic crowd welcomed Navarro on Thursday evening in The Villages.

Tickets for The Villages MAGA Club’s event with Navarro became a hot commodity after he spoke at the Republican National Convention. The event at Rohan Recreation Center was sold out.

He was there to sign copies of his book, “The New MAGA Deal.”

An extra bonus was the level of excitement Navarro brought to the room, filled with the MAGA faithful eager to see Trump returned to the White House.

Navarro got the crowd to chant along with him.

“If we don’t control our government,” he said. “Their government will control us.”

He encouraged the MAGA crowd to take that message “to everybody you know.”

Ron and Jane White, who reside in the Village of Fernandina, were in the audience to show their support for Navarro, who they believe did not deserve to be incarcerated.

Ron White said he tries to attend every MAGA club meeting. Here in The Villages, he has seen Vice President Mike Pence and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Villager Don Eaton who has lived in the Village of Glenbrook since 2002 was proud to be a MAGA Club volunteer who was distributing Trump-Vance golf cart posters. He said that he was there to show support for Navarro who “took one for the Gipper,” when he went to prison because he would not tell the press what they wanted him to say.