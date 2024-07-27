88.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Mother takes son to Summerfield ER after he claims he was shot

By Staff Report
Hunter Gough
A mother took her son to the Summerfield ER after he claimed he was shot.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies went to the emergency room on Thursday where they interviewed the mother of 27-year-old Hunter Gough of Summerfield. The mother said she’d found her son “in the middle of the Lake Weir Subdivision covered in blood.” She drove him to the emergency room.

Gough told deputies he had been at the home of a family friend. An altercation broke out and a man warned Gough he had “three seconds to get out of the residence” or he would be shot.

Gough had been released earlier that day from the Marion County Jail where he had been lodged since July 21 after his arrest on charges of dealing in stolen property and intimidation.

He was arrested at the ER on a new charge of battery and booked at the jail where he was being held without bond.

Gough was arrested in 2022 after an attack on a pregnant woman at Margarita Republic in The Villages.

