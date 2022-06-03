88.3 F
The Villages
Friday, June 3, 2022
Pregnant woman transported from Margarita Republic to hospital after alleged attack

By Staff Report
Hunter Anthony Gough
A pregnant woman was transported from Margarita Republic in The Villages to a local hospital after an alleged attack that led to a Summerfield man’s arrest.

Hunter Anthony Gough, 25, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The pregnant woman on May 21 contacted law enforcement from the restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square and said she had been dropped off there following the alleged altercation and threats which occurred in Marion County. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was interviewed by a deputy. She said she had been walking when a total of four people in three vehicle “rolled up” to her, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Meanwhile, an unknown man in a truck suspected something was amiss and offered to give the pregnant woman a ride. A woman came over punched the pregnant woman in the abdomen and tried to pull her from the truck. Gough pointed a gun at the pregnant woman and threatened to kill her. The pregnant woman got away with the man in the truck. Gough allegedly fired two shots at the truck. The pregnant woman was dropped off at Margarita Republic. She was taken by Lake EMS to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Gough, who has a lengthy criminal history, was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

