Sunday, July 28, 2024
Black-bellied whistling duck tending to brood at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages

By Staff Report

This mother black-bellied whistling duck was tending to her brood along Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!

Black-bellied whistling duck tending to brood at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

