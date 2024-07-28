Hooters will attract unsavory characters

To the Editor:

First of all, Hooters food is sub-par. They claim people are drawn there because of their “wings.” Maybe that’s a new words for BOOBS. We need more upscale unique restaurants in The Villages.

Secondly, I envision Hooters to attract more outsiders to our community. Not of the higher caliber of people.

Third, it will be another establishment that attracts and becomes an “enabler” of alcoholism because the male customers will sit and drink longer periods of time just to get a glance at young busty boobs in their face and Daisy Duke shorty shorts with their butt cheeks hanging out.

What decent grandparent would entertain their grandchildren to such an establishment?

This is promoted as a “retirement” community. Not spring break, Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale or Miami Beach.

Kimberly Bohms

Village of Glenbrook