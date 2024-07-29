Who decided to bring Hooters to The Villages?

To the Editor:
What brain trust thinks a Hooters establishment is a good fit for a senior retirement community? If I wanted to live with trash, I would have moved to a trashy place.
Barbara Procko
Village of Hadley
