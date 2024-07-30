93.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
type here...

Gail Ann Keller

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Gail Ann Keller
Gail Ann Keller

Gail Ann Keller, 77, resident of The Villages Florida passed away on July 26, 2024.

Gail was born on June 28, 1947, to George Minnich and Angeline Holloway in Rochester,
NY.

She is survived by her husband Barry of 57 years, their four children Lisa Keller of The
Villages FL, Kevin Keller (Deborah) of Sandy Hook CT, Scott Keller (Bonnie) of Seminole
FL, Suzanne Keller of Naugatuck CT, six grandchildren Meghan, Jessica, Zachary, Cassidy, Emaly, Evan, her four legged grandchild Finnigan, and Gail’s brother Theodore Holloway.

Gail and Barry married in Bridgeport, CT on July 29, 1967, they settled in Newtown, CT where they raised their four children. Gail worked various jobs before working and retiring from Western Connecticut State University. After retiring, Gail and Barry moved to The Villages Florida in 2004.

Gail was never without her sidekick Finnigan, who was always there to share a snack, lay on the couch together or just be close by to comfort her when she didn’t feel well. Gail loved sewing, baking, and spending time with family. She did everything she could for her family, and loved when they visited her. Gail was looking forward to great grandkids so much that she sewed several quilts specifically for great grandkids, even though none of her grandkids are married.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cancelled my subscription to The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Tall Trees resident has cancelled her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

You think Hooters is too trashy?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident takes to task a previous Letter to the Editor regarding Hooters coming to The Villages. He points to another popular nightspot to make his point.

Daily Sun ignored Kamala Harris golf cart parade

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is grateful to Villages-News.com for covering the Kamala Harris golf cart parade, but wonders why The Villages Daily Sun ignored it.

Donald Trump is the only candidate committed to securing the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident argues that Donald Trump is the only candidate that cares about the border.

Who decided to bring Hooters to The Villages?

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks who decided to bring a Hooters restaurant to The Villages.

Photos