Gail Ann Keller

Gail Ann Keller, 77, resident of The Villages Florida passed away on July 26, 2024.

Gail was born on June 28, 1947, to George Minnich and Angeline Holloway in Rochester,

NY.

She is survived by her husband Barry of 57 years, their four children Lisa Keller of The

Villages FL, Kevin Keller (Deborah) of Sandy Hook CT, Scott Keller (Bonnie) of Seminole

FL, Suzanne Keller of Naugatuck CT, six grandchildren Meghan, Jessica, Zachary, Cassidy, Emaly, Evan, her four legged grandchild Finnigan, and Gail’s brother Theodore Holloway.

Gail and Barry married in Bridgeport, CT on July 29, 1967, they settled in Newtown, CT where they raised their four children. Gail worked various jobs before working and retiring from Western Connecticut State University. After retiring, Gail and Barry moved to The Villages Florida in 2004.

Gail was never without her sidekick Finnigan, who was always there to share a snack, lay on the couch together or just be close by to comfort her when she didn’t feel well. Gail loved sewing, baking, and spending time with family. She did everything she could for her family, and loved when they visited her. Gail was looking forward to great grandkids so much that she sewed several quilts specifically for great grandkids, even though none of her grandkids are married.