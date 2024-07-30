73.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
type here...

Violinist begging for money arrested at Walmart in The Villages

By Staff Report
Florina Zetiana Bonculescu
Florina Zetiana Bonculescu

A violinist begging for money was arrested at a Walmart in The Villages.

Florina Zetiana Bonculescu, 32, of Kissimmee, was playing a violin on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. The violin was connected to a loud speaker and Bonculescu had a sign that said, “Please I need help with food and rent, I have 4 kids, Cashapp, Venmo.”

The native of Romania had been asked several times to leave the Walmart property. When a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrived, Bonculescu appeared to begin packing up her belongings. However, she abruptly began walking further into the parking lot and it became clear she was not going to cooperate and was not going to leave. She was on her phone and ignored multiple orders to leave the Walmart property.

Bonculescu claimed she ordered food from the nearby McDonald’s and was going to stay in the parking lot until her food was ready. The deputy ordered Bonculescu to get in her car and go to McDonald’s to pick up her food. She continued to ignore orders to leave.

She was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

In 2023, she was arrested in Brevard County on charges of theft as she apparently had been picking pockets.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cancelled my subscription to The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Tall Trees resident has cancelled her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

You think Hooters is too trashy?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident takes to task a previous Letter to the Editor regarding Hooters coming to The Villages. He points to another popular nightspot to make his point.

Daily Sun ignored Kamala Harris golf cart parade

A Village of Lake Deaton resident is grateful to Villages-News.com for covering the Kamala Harris golf cart parade, but wonders why The Villages Daily Sun ignored it.

Donald Trump is the only candidate committed to securing the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident argues that Donald Trump is the only candidate that cares about the border.

Who decided to bring Hooters to The Villages?

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks who decided to bring a Hooters restaurant to The Villages.

Photos