Violinist begging for money arrested at Walmart in The Villages

A violinist begging for money was arrested at a Walmart in The Villages.

Florina Zetiana Bonculescu, 32, of Kissimmee, was playing a violin on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. The violin was connected to a loud speaker and Bonculescu had a sign that said, “Please I need help with food and rent, I have 4 kids, Cashapp, Venmo.”

The native of Romania had been asked several times to leave the Walmart property. When a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrived, Bonculescu appeared to begin packing up her belongings. However, she abruptly began walking further into the parking lot and it became clear she was not going to cooperate and was not going to leave. She was on her phone and ignored multiple orders to leave the Walmart property.

Bonculescu claimed she ordered food from the nearby McDonald’s and was going to stay in the parking lot until her food was ready. The deputy ordered Bonculescu to get in her car and go to McDonald’s to pick up her food. She continued to ignore orders to leave.

She was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

In 2023, she was arrested in Brevard County on charges of theft as she apparently had been picking pockets.