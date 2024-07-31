91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
type here...

Warring couple battle it out at apartment complex after bad breakup

By Staff Report
Gina Nguyen
Gina Nguyen
Ryan May
Ryan May

A warring couple landed behind bars when they battled it out after a bad breakup.

Officers were called at about 6 p.m. Tuesday to the Sundance Apartments in the Beaumont development where 42-year-old Gina Hoang Nguyen and 40-year-old Ryan May were involved in an altercation, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

May pulled his vehicle into the complex on Spanish Harbor Drive and Nguyen used her vehicle to box him in, a witness told police. They got into a verbal altercation with an enraged May, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds, pushing Nguyen, who stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds, to the ground, the report said. May apparently pushed her to the ground because Nguyen had wrapped her arms around his waist to prevent him from reentering his vehicle. She had also used her finger to poke his chest.

The witness provided police with a video of the couple’s parking lot brawl.

The report said that the couple had dated for about two years, but May had cheated on Nguyen in April. The native of Vietnam told police she had moved to Florida to be closer to May.

May and Nguyen were each arrested on charges of battery. They were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $200 bond each.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

The food at Hooters is quite good

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on Hooters’ naysayers.

Cancelled my subscription to The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Tall Trees resident has cancelled her subscription to The Villages Daily Sun. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

You think Hooters is too trashy?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident takes to task a previous Letter to the Editor regarding Hooters coming to The Villages. He points to another popular nightspot to make his point.

Photos