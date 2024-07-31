Warring couple battle it out at apartment complex after bad breakup

A warring couple landed behind bars when they battled it out after a bad breakup.

Officers were called at about 6 p.m. Tuesday to the Sundance Apartments in the Beaumont development where 42-year-old Gina Hoang Nguyen and 40-year-old Ryan May were involved in an altercation, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

May pulled his vehicle into the complex on Spanish Harbor Drive and Nguyen used her vehicle to box him in, a witness told police. They got into a verbal altercation with an enraged May, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds, pushing Nguyen, who stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 115 pounds, to the ground, the report said. May apparently pushed her to the ground because Nguyen had wrapped her arms around his waist to prevent him from reentering his vehicle. She had also used her finger to poke his chest.

The witness provided police with a video of the couple’s parking lot brawl.

The report said that the couple had dated for about two years, but May had cheated on Nguyen in April. The native of Vietnam told police she had moved to Florida to be closer to May.

May and Nguyen were each arrested on charges of battery. They were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $200 bond each.