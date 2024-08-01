83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 1, 2024
type here...

Obvious political bias in The Villages Daily Sun

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Imagine my disappointment upon seeing nothing in Sunday’s edition of The Villages Daily Sun newspaper about the unprecedented golf cart rally for Kamala Harris. Obviously, the newspaper is biased on the side of Republicans. Otherwise, you would have covered an event that went viral on social media and many other news sites. Yet you only covered it on Monday in a small corner on page 3! Shame on you for not showing a balance in your journalism to your readers. It makes me think twice about being a subscriber to your newspaper.

Russell Kane
Village of Pine Ridge

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to give Hooters a chance

A woman from the Village of Chitty Chatty contends that Villagers should give Hooters a chance before condemning it.

Restaurants in The Villages need our support

A reader says the closing of Gator’s Dockside at Spanish Springs Town Square was not a surprise, but restaurants need support if they hope to survive.

We need to stop Rick Scott from attacking our access to Medicare

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has a warning about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and his desire to doom Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Jennifer Parr needs to take responsibility for her sales department

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident contends its time for Jennifer Parr to take responsibility for the organization she runs.

The food at Hooters is quite good

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on Hooters’ naysayers.

Photos