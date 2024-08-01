Obvious political bias in The Villages Daily Sun

To the Editor:

Imagine my disappointment upon seeing nothing in Sunday’s edition of The Villages Daily Sun newspaper about the unprecedented golf cart rally for Kamala Harris. Obviously, the newspaper is biased on the side of Republicans. Otherwise, you would have covered an event that went viral on social media and many other news sites. Yet you only covered it on Monday in a small corner on page 3! Shame on you for not showing a balance in your journalism to your readers. It makes me think twice about being a subscriber to your newspaper.

Russell Kane

Village of Pine Ridge