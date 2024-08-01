Villager with little white cross offers potential resolution in legal standoff

A Villager with a little white cross is offering a potential resolution in a legal standoff with the government in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Wayne and Bonnie Anderson have been fighting for more than four years to keep the little white cross at their home in the Village of Tamarind Grove. The Villages ordered the removal of the little white cross after Community Standards received an anonymous complaint. The Villages has adamantly insisted the little white cross is a “yard ornament,” which is prohibited by the deed restrictions.

The Andersons refused to remove the little white cross and have been sued by the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

Wayne Anderson said that a top official with The Villages government, in a recent deposition, said a planter would be acceptable in a homeowner’s yard.

Thus, the Andersons have crafted a planter which incorporates the little white cross.

“Sitting inside the wood planter is a pot with a Red Crown of Thorns Christ Plant (Euphorbia milii). A very fitting plant, signifying the crown of thorns placed on the head of Jesus by the Romans,” said Wayne Anderson. “We are going the extra mile – again! And with this, we understand we have found a way to honor our beliefs acceptable to The Villages. We hope this planter and cross avoids future costly lawsuits against homeowners.”

It is unclear whether The Villages government views the planter as a solution.

The ultimate test would be the lodging of a complaint with Community Standards, which would then be called upon to launch a new investigation at the Andersons’ home.

