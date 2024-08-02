78.3 F
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Doris M Daigneault, 77 of Summerfield, Fl., formerly of Kingston, NH, passed away July 28, 2024, after a lengthy illness. Doris was the daughter of late Roger Champagne and Marie Mazukaitis.

Doris is survived by her loving husband Leonard of 58 years. During their marriage they enjoyed many cruises, camping excursions, including across the USA and Canada. Trips to Hawaii, Alaska and St John, USVI and many more. Doris worked with her husband Leonard in their businesses, L Daigneault & Sons, and Daigneault Sports until they retired to Florida.

Doris is survived by her sons, Brian and his wife Jessica and Kevin and his wife Kimberly. Five grandchildren, Jeremy and his wife Morgan, Brayden, Gavin, Zachary and Caylee. Three great grandchildren, Chase, Tayah and Forest. Brother Ronald Champagne and his wife Louise. Sister Jeanne Brandis and her husband Paul. Brother-in-law Michael and his wife June. Sister-in-law Diane Bean, plus Sister-in-law Barbara Arsenault and her husband Joseph. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Doris leaves behind many friends in NH and Florida including one of her care givers Patty Maustellar and her husband Neal. Burial will be held at a later date in NH.

