Local officials issue emergency declarations ahead of tropical storm

Local officials have issued emergency declarations ahead of a tropical storm headed for Florida.

Sumter County commissioners and Wildwood commissioners both met in special sessions Friday afternoon to issue local declarations of emergency in advance of what would be our area’s first major storm of the season, which has been forecast to be busy. Gov. Ron DeSantis had already declared a state of emergency in 54 Florida counties, including Sumter, Lake and Marion.

Sumter County serves as the lead for local emergency management programs and services, per executed interlocal agency agreements. It operates the Sumter County Emergency Operations Center and the county’s emergency shelters.

For more information about Sumter County’s emergency management services, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/718/Emergency-Management or call (352) 689-4400.

Other local county information is available at:

Lake County – Emergency Management: 352-343-9420 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/emergency-management and

http://alertlake.com/

Marion County – Emergency Management: 352-732-8181 or

visit http://www.marionso.com/emergency-management and www.alertmarion.com