Super-charged hurricane season predicted with near-record number of storms

By Staff Report

A super-charged hurricane season is being predicted with a near-record number of storms possible.

AccuWeather, which provides weather forecasting services worldwide, has come out with its 2024 hurricane season predictions and says it could be a wild ride in the Atlantic.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to feature well above the historical average number of tropical storms, hurricanes, major hurricanes and direct U.S. impacts, according to AccuWeather.

AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting 20-25 named storms across the Atlantic basin in 2024, including 8-12 hurricanes, four to seven major hurricanes and four to six direct U.S. impacts.

The reason for the prediction for the increased number of storms is the warming temperature of the ocean.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and runs through the end of November.

The last major hurricane to hit The Villages was Hurricane Irma in 2017, which left millions of dollars and cleanup costs in its wake.

