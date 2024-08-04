Beatrice E. Fisher, 78, of Bushnell FL passed away on 7/29/2024 at HPH Hospice in Brooksville FL. Bea was born 10/9/1945 to Flloyd H Finken and Florence Nelda Ann (St. Clair) Finken in Port Clinton OH.

Bea was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Kermit (Tim) Fisher, Son Dennis M Ewing, Son in laws Ronald L Beggs and Timothy L Epley.

Bea is survived by her 3 daughters; Dawn Beggs, Cheryl Epley and Kim Moffitt, sister Kathy Johnson (Robert), grand children; Amy Underwood (Kenneth), Quinten (Heather), Rachel Epley (Patrick Simmons), Shyann Hughes (Casey), Natalie Cook. Bea is also survived by great and great great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bea loved the Lord Jesus, cooking, helping others, and spending time with family and friends. She had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.