George D. Rogers, Jr.

George D Rogers Jr, loving husband, father, brother, and uncle, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2024 from a long illness with his family by his side.

Denny, as he was always known, was born in Lost Creek, WV to George D. Rogers Sr. and Martha Lois Cottrill Rogers-Dye, on February 12, 1949. Denny graduated from South Harrison High School in Clarksburg, WV in 1967, before moving to Youngstown, Ohio where he met the love his life, Deborah (Winebold) Rogers. The two married May 1, 1970 and built a wonderful life with their three children.

Denny worked as a commercial refrigeration repairman owning his own company, Cool Aid Refrigeration, retiring in 2002. He was fondly known as the Cool Aid Man to so many, and made lasting friendships along the way.

Denny had a true zest for life, he was first to crack a joke, and was always there to lend anyone a hand. He was an avid golfer successfully achieving four holes in one in his career. His love for golf and warmer weather brought him to Florida in 2007, spending most winters in the sun before moving permanently in 2016. Denny loved his sports, he always enjoyed watching his Steelers and The Ohio State Football teams play. He enjoyed playing racquetball in his younger years. Denny loved to travel, cruises were his favorite, he and Debbi sailed the world visiting so many new countries and almost all continents. He took many trips to Las Vegas, Texas Hold Em was always his game of choice. Denny was an officer of the GWRRA, Chapter M in Ohio and traveled to almost every state in the continental United States on his Gold Wing.

Denny was preceded in death by his father, George Sr., three sisters Martha Gore, Betty VanMeter, and Amy Rogers, and a brother Jeff Dye.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Debbi of Summerfield, FL, his mother, Martha Lois, of Lost Creek, WV; daughters Laura (Kevin) Gainer of Macedonia, OH, and Wendy Rogers of Ocala, FL; son, Kenny Rogers of Summerfield, FL, his beloved fur babies Fifi and Bella; a brother, James (Sonja) Rogers of Lost Creek, WV and a sister Lana (Robert) VanHorn of Zanesville, OH; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

“And my heart is sinking like a setting sun, setting on the things I wish I’d done. Oh the last Goodbye’s the hardest one to say, and this is where the cowboys ride away” – George Straight