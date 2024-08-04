Kamala Harris will only make matters worse

To the Editor:

I am having a hard time understanding people who vote for open borders, letting criminals come in to our country, get this country slowly to be a communist country, support the murderers Hamas who beheaded children in front of their parents, and the list goes on.

Wake up, be an intelligent voter and do your homework by comparing your life during Trump’s presidency and now during Biden’s. With Kamala it will be worse.

Everything Miles Zaremski listed in his Opinion piece were lies and you know that. I am wondering why wouldn’t you want a better life for your country, for your people, for your children and grandchildren.

What is happening now is exactly what happened before World War II. I know that because both of my parents were Holocaust survivors.

One more thing; look at Trump’s promises made and promises kept and then look at Biden’s, Obama’s and Kamala’s.

Now go vote for your freedom.

Ericka Yeger

Village of Fernandina