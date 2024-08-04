86.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 4, 2024
type here...

Kamala Harris will only make matters worse

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am having a hard time understanding people who vote for open borders, letting criminals come in to our country, get this country slowly to be a communist country, support the murderers Hamas who beheaded children in front of their parents, and the list goes on.
Wake up, be an intelligent voter and do your homework by comparing your life during Trump’s presidency and now during Biden’s. With Kamala it will be worse.
Everything Miles Zaremski listed in his Opinion piece were lies and you know that. I am wondering why wouldn’t you want a better life for your country, for your people, for your children and grandchildren.
What is happening now is exactly what happened before World War II. I know that because both of my parents were Holocaust survivors.
One more thing; look at Trump’s promises made and promises kept and then look at Biden’s, Obama’s and Kamala’s.
Now go vote for your freedom.

Ericka Yeger
Village of Fernandina

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We are on the road to becoming a communist country

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the United States is on its way to becoming a communist country.

I’m a Republican and will not vote for crazy Trump

A Lady Lake reader says he is a lifelong Republican but will not vote for Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hooters could bring some excitement to Spanish Springs

A resident believes that Hooters could bring some excitement to Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thank you Irene Dubman for letter warning about Rick Scott

A Village of El Cortez resident offers praise for Irene Dubman, who recently wrote a Letter to the Editor warning of the motives of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

We need to punish criminals who break the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident contends that we need to punish those who are breaking the law.

Photos