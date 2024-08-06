Thomas Delano Tomlin

Thomas Delano Tomlin went peacefully to his heavenly home on July 24, 2024. Tommy which is an enduring childhood name, had just turned 91 and had enjoyed his birthday visits from friends and a special family celebration. Tommy is survived by his daughters; Debbie, Joy, Kaye; and step children; Danny, Judy, Susan, John, and Beth. Also survives is his brother, Bobby and sister, Janette and their spouses of over 50 years. He was also blessed with lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews which he adored and were so proud of. Tommy suffered great loss in this last year with the death of his wife, Anita, his daughter Jan, and step-son the Charles. He is also preceded in death by his older brother, William.

Tommy was born to Hershel and Elizabeth Tomlin in Clayton, Georgia where he lived until he joined the Army after high school. He served his country during the Korea War where his company deterred Soviet occupation in West Germany and fought in Korea. He was a combat wounded veteran, a Purple Heart recipient whom earned medals of valor for his service. Tommy was thrilled to join other Korean War Veterans for an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, allowing veterans to see the memorials constructed in their honor. After returning from the war, he married Lilly Owens Tomlin, started a family, then made good use of his GI bill by attended The Southern Technical Institute School in Georgia, earning a degree in drafting. Tommy was employed in 1959 by Western Electric as a technical illustrator leading him to serve in many other roles and capacities until he retired nearly 35 years later. The company had by then evolved to AT&T. Tommy loved to learn and continued to seek out opportunities to learn new things, thus obtaining several technical degrees and certificates of learning that advanced him in his field of work. Tommy also earned his pilot license and enjoyed flying small Cessna planes. One of his enduring traits was to ask open-ended questions and loved a debate. His love of learning and seeking intellectual conversations didn’t cease until his passing.

Tommy had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed tinkering with anything electronic especially TV’s and radios. He built motorized model airplanes and flew them. He was an avid swimmer, life guard, swim instructor, fisherman and loved the beach. He enjoyed playing golf and was always trying to improve his game. He was a talented Monochrome style artist who enjoyed the mediums ink, pencil, oil, and chalk. He was also a gifted toy maker, miniature furniture builder and miniature-scale sailboat maker. These replicas often had mechanisms, gears, and gadgetry. His children, grandchildren, and greats were often recipients of his handy work.

Tommy enjoyed being a part of a club, especially service clubs. He was a member of several bowling leagues, The American Legion, the Korean War Veteran’s Association, and the oy Singers to name a few. Most of all, Tommy took great pleasure in being a member of a Church. He was dedicated to serving at the churches he attended during his lifetime where he served in various rolls including deacon, choir member, and building committee where he once volunteered his artistic services by designing and drafting blueprint plans for an addition and a painted in a vestibule a mural of the “River of Jordan”. These groups allowed him to share his jokes and sense of humor in which he delighted in.

Tommy will be laid to rest with military honors along beside his beloved wife on Friday September 13, 2024 at 11 o’clock in the morning at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.