Peggy Ann McCaskey

Peggy Ann McCaskey, a resident of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, 2024. Born in Lansing, MI, on June 13, 1947, Peggy was the daughter of Norma and Warren Kyes, both of whom preceded her in death, along with her sister, Sue.

Peggy dedicated her career to nursing, serving as a Registered Nurse on the Oncology Unit at Sparrow Hospital’s 8 South. She was deeply committed to her work, forming lasting friendships and providing compassionate care to her patients and their families.

Outside of her professional life, Peggy enjoyed a rich array of activities. She was an avid golfer, relishing time spent on the course with family and friends. Her love for reading and spending time with her cats brought her much joy.

Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Doug. She is survived by her son, James McCaskey of Austin, TX; her daughter, Dawn Combs of Oxford, FL; and her two adoring granddaughters, Taylor Combs and Zoe McCaskey. She is also survived by many other loving family members, including nieces, nephews, and in-laws.