Vernon Segrest, 86, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Bushnell, Florida on August 5, 2024. He was born in Bushnell, Florida on May 10, 1938 to JJ and Macy Segrest.

He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW of Bushnell and a dedicated member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching car races, fishing, hunting, watching football, and he especially enjoyed watching the South Sumter Raiders and the Florida Gators.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Shirley Segrest of Bushnell, Fl; Children: Danny (Tammy) Segrest of Inverness Fl; David (Pam) Segrest of Bushnell Fl; Darrell (Kimberly) Segrest of Bushnell, Fl; Darrin (Becky) Segrest of Bushnell, Fl; 20 Grandchildren; 30 Great-Grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents: JJ and Macy Segrest; Brother, Donald Segrest; and Debbie O’ Hara.

A viewing will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.at Pleasant Hill Baptist in Bushnell, Florida. A service will be held directly after with Pastor Ed Button and Pastor Josh Grabert officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

