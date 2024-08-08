Maria Teresa Barbosa

Maria Teresa Barbosa, 80, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on July 16, 2024. Tessy was born on March 26, 1944, in the Bronx, New York, to Julius and Maria Rodriguez.

She graduated from Saint Anselm High School and later attended Hunter College, where she earned a degree as a Medical Assistant. She married Mario Barbosa on June 10, 1972, and they celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Tessy is survived by her husband, Mario Barbosa; her children, Gloria Barbosa Marchese, Maria Barbosa Valenti, Joseph Vazquez, Christopher Barbosa, and Sandra Barbosa Alicea; her grandchildren, Antonino Marchese, Isabella Marchese, Christine Alicea, Mario Alicea, Joseph Vazquez, Sofia Vazquez, Angelina Barbosa, Brandon Barbosa, Nicolette Valenti, and Gianna Valenti; and her great-grandchildren, Elliot Alicea Smith and Nova Rain Alicea. She is also survived by her brothers, Richard Rodriguez and George Rodriguez, and many beloved nieces and nephews: Ricky, Anthony, Bobby, Monica, Lee, George, Stephanie, and Steven. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria Anguera and Julius Rodriguez. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our pallbearers for their support and for helping us honor, Tessy. Mario Barbosa, George Rodriguez Senior, Antonio Marchese, Anthony Rodriguez, Joseph Vazquez, Richard Vazquez, George Rodriguez Jr. and Steven Rodriguez.

Tessy will be remembered for her innate kindness and loving heart. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mass Service Friday, August 23rd at 11:00 a.m. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 5323 County Road 462 Wildwood, FL 34785.

A celebration of life reception at 12:30 p.m. Seabreeze Center 2384 Buena Vista Blvd. Villages, FL 32162.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Cornerstone Hospice for their loving care and emotional support.