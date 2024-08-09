94.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 9, 2024
type here...

Charles Cornelius

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Charles Cornelius
Charles Cornelius

Charles J. Cornelius, age 85, of The Villages, Florida, passed away August 2, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Solon) of 58 years, and daughters Katie (Ryan) Campbell, Julie (David) Plummer, and Paula (Joe) Kirschensteiner. Grandchildren Wyatt, Lauren, and Claire Campbell; Brian, Michael, and Megan Plummer; Charlie and Maggie Kirschensteiner. He was a beloved big brother to Reverend Leonard Cornelius, OFM, and sisters Janet Cornelius, and Marian (Mark) Zeiser and a loving uncle to his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Teresa Cornelius.

Charlie had an incredible work ethic, working 40 hours a week starting at age 14 to pay for his school tuition. He graduated from Saint Xavier High School and Xavier University in Cincinnati with a degree in Economics. He spent two years in the US Army, stationed in Fulda Germany. He had a successful career in sales and training in Dayton, Ohio, at NCR, Tektronix, and Hewlett Packard, from which he retired in 2000. He enjoyed his retirement years building and flying remote control airplanes and boats, spending his summers in Devils Lake, Michigan, and golfing in The Villages.

He was a wonderful coach and teacher, coaching his daughters in volleyball and in West Carrollton soccer for 15 seasons as “Mr. C” for his “Charlie’s Angels” teams. He was active at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida, as a Eucharistic minister and altar server. He joined Clown Alley 179 as “Korny,”volunteering at events in The Villages and enjoying seeing smiles and spreading joy. He was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
We will always remember him as a loving, gentle man who put others first and never complained as his health issues began during his last years, and he faced challenges with grace and patience.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL, on August 31, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Henry Parish, in Dayton, Ohio, on September 21 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You signed a contract so you need to live by it

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says the resident who does not want to remove his little white cross is ignoring the contract he signed when he purchased his home in The Villages

Too many silly rules in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident suggests that many rules in The Villages are silly.

White cross looks good on planter

A Village of Mallory Square resident is in favor of the cross-on-planter compromise. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is not a true Republican

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is not a true Republican.

The Villages deserves to be a Netflix made-for-TV movie

A Village of Fenney resident says The Villages deserves to be the subject of a Netflix made-for-TV movie. He offers several plot lines.

Photos