Charles Cornelius

Charles J. Cornelius, age 85, of The Villages, Florida, passed away August 2, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Solon) of 58 years, and daughters Katie (Ryan) Campbell, Julie (David) Plummer, and Paula (Joe) Kirschensteiner. Grandchildren Wyatt, Lauren, and Claire Campbell; Brian, Michael, and Megan Plummer; Charlie and Maggie Kirschensteiner. He was a beloved big brother to Reverend Leonard Cornelius, OFM, and sisters Janet Cornelius, and Marian (Mark) Zeiser and a loving uncle to his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Teresa Cornelius.

Charlie had an incredible work ethic, working 40 hours a week starting at age 14 to pay for his school tuition. He graduated from Saint Xavier High School and Xavier University in Cincinnati with a degree in Economics. He spent two years in the US Army, stationed in Fulda Germany. He had a successful career in sales and training in Dayton, Ohio, at NCR, Tektronix, and Hewlett Packard, from which he retired in 2000. He enjoyed his retirement years building and flying remote control airplanes and boats, spending his summers in Devils Lake, Michigan, and golfing in The Villages.

He was a wonderful coach and teacher, coaching his daughters in volleyball and in West Carrollton soccer for 15 seasons as “Mr. C” for his “Charlie’s Angels” teams. He was active at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida, as a Eucharistic minister and altar server. He joined Clown Alley 179 as “Korny,”volunteering at events in The Villages and enjoying seeing smiles and spreading joy. He was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

We will always remember him as a loving, gentle man who put others first and never complained as his health issues began during his last years, and he faced challenges with grace and patience.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL, on August 31, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Henry Parish, in Dayton, Ohio, on September 21 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m.