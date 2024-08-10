Alberta Doxsee

89.9 F
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Alberta (Bunky) Doxsee, 80, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

She was born in Willimantic, CT, on September 29, 1943, to Leon and Rosalee (Gude) Botham.

Bunky is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harold (Harry). She and Harry lived in Clinton, CT, for many years.

Bunky is survived by a daughter, Debra Knudsen and son-in-law Paul of Clinton, CT and a son, James and daughter-in-law Maura of Killingworth CT, two brothers, Douglas and his wife Margaret, Leon (Bob) and his wife Despina, two sisters, Almarita Harrington (Ronnie) and Terry Parker, four beautiful grandchildren and four beautiful great grandchildren who live in CT.

Bunky attended Norwich Free Academy in Norwich, CT, and worked as a Real Estate Agent in Connecticut and The Villages, FL. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and a member of the Church choir for a number of years.

Bunky enjoyed playing golf and cards with her friends as well as spending time with her cat, Frankie.

