89.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 10, 2024
type here...

Enough complaints about Hooters!

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

OK, I’ve seen enough complaints about the new Hooters restaurant bar opening eventually. I grew up in New Jersey with three Hooters restaurants within five miles of each other. (South Jersey). No complaints because of their great wings and many other fine dishes. Pretty young girls trying to make an acceptable living to advance themselves? Will people complain about a stripper joint? Give Hooters a chance. If people don’t go then they gave it a try. Good luck, servers! By the way, Hooters doesn’t discriminate. Women in their 50’s 60’s and 70’s can fill out an application without prejudice. Tell the complainers to fill out an application!

Carl Knecht
Village of Springdale

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to get more involved in District government

A Village of Poinciana resident contends it’s time for residents to get more involved in District government.

You signed a contract so you need to live by it

A Village of Sabal Chase resident says the resident who does not want to remove his little white cross is ignoring the contract he signed when he purchased his home in The Villages

Too many silly rules in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident suggests that many rules in The Villages are silly.

White cross looks good on planter

A Village of Mallory Square resident is in favor of the cross-on-planter compromise. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is not a true Republican

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is not a true Republican.

Photos