Enough complaints about Hooters!

To the Editor:

OK, I’ve seen enough complaints about the new Hooters restaurant bar opening eventually. I grew up in New Jersey with three Hooters restaurants within five miles of each other. (South Jersey). No complaints because of their great wings and many other fine dishes. Pretty young girls trying to make an acceptable living to advance themselves? Will people complain about a stripper joint? Give Hooters a chance. If people don’t go then they gave it a try. Good luck, servers! By the way, Hooters doesn’t discriminate. Women in their 50’s 60’s and 70’s can fill out an application without prejudice. Tell the complainers to fill out an application!

Carl Knecht

Village of Springdale