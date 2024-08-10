92 F
Lady Lake Library donates school supplies to Villages Elementary

By Staff Report
As part of the “School Supplies for Fines” program, the Lady Lake Library donated more than 800 items such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils and more to The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

The items donated by the community were a value of $800 in library fines forgiven. This program, held for the second time annually, is an ideal way for patrons to pay off fines while giving back to the community.

Lady Lake Library Youth Services Assistant Kourtney Fehr and The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake Principal Gregg Dudley.
The donations come just in time for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 12.

The Town of Lady Lake said it is “grateful for the outpouring of support from our generous community.”

