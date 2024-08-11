92.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Chris Flesor

Chris Flesor
Chris Flesor

Goodbye to my family and my friends.

I lost my daughter Patti May, 1983. She was just 6 days from her 28th birthday. I lost my wife Mary September, 2000 after 47 years of marriage. These were the tragedies of my life. But with the love and support of my son Nick and his wife Debra (she wasn’t just a daughter-in-law, but a second daughter), I went on with a wonderful life.

I was much blessed to love again when I married my second wife Clare. And I gained three daughters, Jane, Lois and Nancy, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Such wonderful things don’t happen to many men, and I cherished the life I had since my second marriage December, 2006. Clare and I shared much love and so many common interests.

Because nearly all our families were in the Cleveland area, it was difficult to move away. But our move to The Villages was a blessing. We found a near paradise and a unique lifestyle that gave us access to all the things we loved to do together.

I’ve enjoyed good health in my life so I could always do the things I liked best – – golf, bridge, playing piano, reading, bocce, and sharing wonderful gatherings with my extended family and friends. It’s been a wonderful life. Thank you.

